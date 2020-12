Rumours are abuzz that Fahadh Faasil has been approached to play the villain opposite Kamal Haasan in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s forthcoming movie, Vikram.

Fahadh is currently busy shooting for Dileesh Pothan’s Joji. Remember in Tamil he acted in Mohan Raja’s Velaikkaaran and Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s Super Deluxe.

Fahadh has Malik ready for release and Irul in the post production stage.

Vikram will go on floors next year.