Jayalalithaa bio-pic to release before elections?

Thalaivi is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa in Hindi and Tamil. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics.

It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

Buzz is that the movie would be out before elections in Tamilnadu.

Much recently, Kangana had given a sneak peek of her upcoming film Thalaivi, with new stills. She stars as late J Jayalalithaa, and the film is inspired by the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

Sharing the photos on her verified Twitter account, Kangana has written: ‘On the death anniversary of Jaya Amma, sharing some working stills from our film Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. All thanks to my team, especially the leader of our team Vijay sir who is working like a super human to complete the film, just one more week to go.’