Lille beats Monaco 2-1

Monaco: Lille cut Paris St Germain`s Ligue 1 lead to two points after second-half goals from Jonathan David and Yusuf Yazici gave the northerners a 2-1 home victory over Monaco.

Christophe Galtier`s side have now lost only one competitive game this season, and they have already qualified for the Europa League last 32.

They now have 26 points from 13 games in Ligue 1, two ahead of Olympique de Marseille who have two games in hand in a table where the top six teams are within five points of each other.

Monaco, who had won their last four games, reduced the arrears in the last minute through Pietro Pellegri but drop to fifth in the table on 23 points.