Quality matters most for me, says Rashi Khanna

‘I learnt Tamil via Zoom call this lockdown. My teacher gave me homework every day’, says Rashi Khanna.

Speaking to media persons, Rashi Khanna, says, ‘Learning Tamil would help me dub for my own dialogues’.

Revealing that she wanted to become IAS officer, Rashi Khanna says, ‘Now that I have become an actress may be in future I will surely become a politician and help people in need’.

Rashi Khanna has completed shoot for Tughlaq Darbar with Vijay Sethupathi and Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3.

‘I have signed other films among which one is a big project that I am not supposed to talk about,’ the actress says.

Asked about Tughlaq Darbar, she says, ‘Vijay Sethupathi was amazing co-star. He is a wonderful actor. My role has come really good’.

I want to be remembered as an actress who can do her roles well. Acting is my passion and I want to excel, she adds.

Quality matters the most for me than quantity, says Rashi Khanna.