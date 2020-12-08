Regional webinar on global career choices

Chennai: The Indian School of Business and Finance (ISBF), organised a regional webinar on ‘Global Careers in Economics, Management and Finance’ for high-school students of Tamilnadu.

The one and a half hour session, saw more than 110 students from cities of Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode and Madurai, witness a keynote address by Vikas Newatia, CEO, RSA India, as well as a session by Chiraag Mehta, Associate Director, ISBF, a former investment banker and consultant with World Bank’s education team.

Newatia pointed to the criticality of sharpening life-skills such as ‘problem solving’ while pursuing higher education and believed that the University of London courses taught by ISBF, provided exactly that.

Chiraag Mehta, elaborated on the range of career options available for students taking up courses in Economics, Management and Finance, citing his own example of having worked in Advertising, Investment Banking and now Education Management.

Over 90 per cent of attendees were from class eleven while 35 per cent were class twelve students.

Among their preferred career choices, the largest percentage of about 35 per cent wanted to take up a Management course in college.