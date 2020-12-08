Third phase of Covaxin trial underway in Chennai

Chennai: The third and final phase of human testing of Covaxin is underway at a city hospital here.

Launched on Monday, the vaccine that is being prepared by Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad, in collaboration with the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), will be tested on 1000 people, in its third phase.

Pro-Chancellor (Academics) P Sathyanarayanan of SRMMCH, where the trials are underway, said, “Until now, we have received 500 volunteers for the test. We will be taking in more volunteers till the end of this month. Any person above 18 years of age and had not contracted the coronavirus in the past could volunteer for the trial, except pregnant women”.

The vaccine, that is touted to be India’s first indigenous one, will be administered twice–28 days apart, it is said.