This one is for keyboard lovers

Chennai: Yamaha Music India on Monday introduced its new product ‘PSR-E373’ into its elementary keyboard series in India.

The 61-key, touch-sensitive portable keyboard, with an all-new tone generator LSI, delivers high-quality voices and tones. The PSR-E373 is an ideal first keyboard.

Rehan Siddiqui, business head, Musical Instruments said, “Having all the required features for starting your musical journey this keyboard will create new standard in portable keyboards category”.

It comes with an extensive library of high quality sounds, apart from having a feature that reproduces the sounds of playing methods that are unique to specific acoustic instruments, which were previously difficult to emulate.