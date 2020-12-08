TN Governor donates Rs 1 lakh to Armed Forces’ fund

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday contributed Rs one lakh to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

In his address through AIR and Doordarshan after inaugurating the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, he remembered the supreme sacrifices made by the Armed Forces personnel in protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

Purohit appreciated the generosity of the people of Tamilnadu for contributing Rs 35.56 crore in the year 2019-20 for the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund inspite of the Covid pandemic difficulties.

He called upon the people of Tamilnadu to express our gratitude and support to the ex-servicemen population by donating liberally towards the Armed Forces Day Fund this year also.