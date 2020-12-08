Yash shares a pic from KGF 2

Actor Yash surprised released a still from his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2.

The film, which has been in the making for the past two years, is nearing completion and the team had even revealed that they are shooting for climax sequences in Hyderabad. On Monday (December 7) night, Yash shared an exclusive still from the film and it became an instant hit on the internet.

Yash’s look in the second installment of KGF franchise is very similar to the one he sported in the first part. He called himself the villain of the film and said that every good things will eventually come to an end.

Yash shared the picture and wrote, ‘They say, All good things come to an end.. it may be the last schedule of KGF but the VILLAIN stays on… forever!! P.S : An exclusive still from the movie KGF, for all my dear fans, captured by our DOP @bhuvanphotography (sic).’