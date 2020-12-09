Chennai Covid-19 cases come down further

Chennai: The Covid-19 numbers in the city has stabilised with active cases lowering each day.

This morning the tally of total positive cases was 3,252. Since the lockdown, Chennai has recorded 2,18,198 cases of Covid-19, of which 2,11,061 have recovered over the months.

On 8 December, nearly 10,132 persons were tested by the Health department. It is reported that nearly 3,885 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per records, 494 persons died in Teynampet, 438 casualties were reported in Anna Nagar and 427 deaths were recorded in Kodambakkam.

Currently, 386 persons have contracted the virus in Anna Nagar and 356 have tested positive in Kodambakkam.

Places such as Manali have the least number of cases at 49 and Shollinganallur has 74 positive cases.

Nearly, 61.43 per cent of those affected with Covid are males and 38.57 per cent are females.

The viral infection has most affected people in the age group of 50-59 with 19.94 per cent belonging to this group.