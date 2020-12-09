Income Tax raids in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad

Chennai: Income Tax officials raid 50 locations linked to a prominent Chennai-based business group.

Raids were conducted in cities including Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai, sources said.

The raid were launched following suspected tax evasion The group has business interests in the fields of health care, transporation, education and cement.

The offices of the business group, residences including a palatial bungalow were searched, apart form its other premises, sources added. More details are awaited.

It may be recalled that the Income Tax Department started a search and survey action on 4 December in the cases of leading coal traders of Assam.

The search and survey actions were being carried out at 21 locations in Guwahati, Digboi, Margherita and Delhi, an official release said.