Let’s resolve to uphold human rights: TN Governor

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today urged everyone to resolve to uphold human rights.

In his message on International Human Rights Day, he said, ‘I extend my warm wishes to the people of Tamilnadu in their continuous endeavour to promote human values and dignity.’

Purohit added: ‘India is one of the largest democratic Nation in the world and our Constitution promises all citizens to secure Justice, Liberty and Equality. It also promotes Fraternity, assuring the Dignity of the individual and the Unity of the Nation.’

‘On this occasion of International Human Rights Day, let us resolve to uphold human rights, respect human values and promote peace and harmony to embark on to a prosperous future,’ the Governor stated.