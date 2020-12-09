PNB contributes to Armed Forces Fund

Chennai: Punjab National Bank recently announced its contribution towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) for the welfare of war-widows and children of the men who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, as well as the families dependents of the ex-servicemen.

Vivek Jha, Chief General Manager, PNB, presented a cheque to AIR CMDE B Ahluwalia, VSM.

Armed Forces Flag Day Fund is utilised to run a large number of welfare schemes for rehabilitation, marriage, education of the Ex-servicemen, their families and orphaned children.

This year Armed Forces Flag Day is being celebrated as ‘GOURAV MAAH’ (Pride Month).

The Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) which is a 110-year-old institution, is the apex body under the Ministry of Defence that looks after the welfare of approx. 37 lakh ex-servicemen.

Welfare of ex-servicemen, war widows, battle casualties, orphaned/ dependent children is accomplished by KSB through schemes funded from contributions made by donors to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.