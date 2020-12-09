Rajini holds political discussion

Chennai: Days after he announced floating a political party, actor Rajinikanth today visited his Raghavendra Mandapam and held detailed discussions with Rajini Makkal Mandram chief coordinator Arjuna Murthy and political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian.

The trio reportedly discussed the political happenings in Tamilnadu and their preparations for Assembly elections 2021.

Buzz is that Rajinikanth had urged fans to carry only his photographs in posters and banners. Remember Rajinikanth had recently said that on 31 December, he would announce the date on which he would start his political party.

Meanwhile preparations are on to celebrate his birthday falling on 12 December in a grand manner. His RMM has organised a series of events. Also expectations are that the first look of Rajinikanth’s next film <I>Annathae<P> would be released on the day.

Putting an end to speculation, Rajinikanth a couple of weeks ago said that he will launch his political party in January 2021, and the formal announcement regarding the same will be made on 31 December.

Addressing the media he said that his plans were affected because of the coronavirus pandemic and he did not want to be careless.

Saying that the time has come to transform Tamilnadu, the superstar said, ‘Will work as much as possible for the people. If we don’t do it now change will never happen.”

He also said his victory in politics will be the victory of the people. He said, “It all depends on the people of Tamilnadu. If I win when I enter politics, it will be the people’s victory.’

He thanked everyone for their support, said, ‘I would like to thank everyone for their support.’

Rajinikanth said, ‘We will surely win Assembly polls and give an honest, transparent, corruption-free, and spiritual politics. A wonder and miracle will definitely happen.’