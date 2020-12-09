RDO probe ordered into actress’ death

Chennai: In a shocking incident popular VJ and TV serial actress Chitra was found dead at a star hotel early today morning. She was 28.

Police said she had finished shooting for a TV serial at EVP film city and returned to the hotel last night in Nazarathpet, where she had been staying with her fiancee Hemanth, who is a businessman.

At around 2.30 am she was said to have asked Hemanth to go out, as she wanted to take a bath.

According to him, as she failed to come out for a long time, he asked for a duplicate key and opened it, and found her hanging from the fan with a saree.

Chitra was engaged to Hemanth in August and their wedding was slated to be held next month.

The actress, who is extremely popular on social media, rose to fame by playing one of the central roles in the popular soap opera <I>Pandian Stores<P> aired in Star Vijay TV channel.

Acting on information, police shifted the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

While police have commenced a probe to ascertain the reason that forced her to take the extreme step, her sudden death has sent shock waves not only among her fans but also to the entire small screen fraternity. An RDO inquiry has been ordered into her death.