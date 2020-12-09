TN reports 1,217 new Coronavirus cases, 347 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 1,217 new Covid-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to 7,94,020, while 14 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,836.

The capital city of Chennai recorded 347 cases. Recoveries continued to outnumber the new infections with 1,315 people being discharged from health care facilities after getting cured, taking the aggregate to 7,71,693, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases stood at 10,491. While Coimbatore logged 133, the rest were scattered across other districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,18,549 infections out of more than 7.94 lakh in the State.

A total of 70,262 samples were tested today, taking the cumulative total to 1,26,75,551 specimens examined so far. All the deceased had co-morbidities, the bulletin said.

It may be recalled that Tamilnadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based).