Videos to empower children’s social needs

Chennai: Sesame Workshop – India and Viatris Inc. are launching new resources to support the social and emotional needs of children, parents, and other caregivers in families.

The new release of materials on SesameWorkshopIndia.org/covid-19-care in English and other languages is designed to help young children talk through and name big feelings like stress and fear, encourage positive caregiving strategies and routines, and help families find ways to celebrate together when far apart.

The new global resources will reach families on six continents. “Together with Viatris, we are providing strategies for children and families to cope with today’s challenges and foster emotional wellbeing for years to come,” said Sonali Khan, managing director of Sesame Workshop – India.

Starting this week, new animations and activities will launch on a rolling basis in India that will help caregivers with simple language and tact to talk to their children about the sudden change in their routines and how they can cope with their new reality while managing stress and anxiety.