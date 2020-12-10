Buddhadeb Bhattacharya critical, WB Governor, CM visit hospital

Kolkata: The health condition of former Bengal Chief Minister and CPIM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya remains critical despite a slight improvement.

A five-member team of doctors is monitoring Buddhadeb’s course of treatment at a Kolkata hospital.

Bhattacharya was rushed to a hospital in Kolkata last afternoon after he suffered severe breathing difficulties and his oxygen saturation fell to about 72.

He has tested negative for Covid-19 and is responding to treatment, hospital authorities said, but has been put on non-invasive ventilatory support.

Bhattacharya was put on mechanical ventilator support at the critical care unit of the private hospital in Kolkata as his breathing-related problems aggravated.

A senior doctor of the health facility expressed hope of putting Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee off the ventilator if he continues responding in such a positive manner.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee first tweeted her concern about Bhattacharjee’s health and then visited the hospital to meet his wife and daughter and offer full support.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar too visited the Woodlands hospital to enquire about the former CM’s health.