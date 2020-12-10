Cops grill VJ Chitra’s hubby, actress’ parents allege foul play in her death

Chennai: Police for the second consequitve day grilled actress and VJ Chitra’s husband Hemanth today.

The actress was found dead at a hotel room Wednesday morning and it was claimed that she had committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling fan.

Hemanth who was staying with her in the hotel was questioned by police since yesterday.

Shot to fame as Mullai in popular mega serial ‘Pandiyan Stores’, Chitra married Hemanth a couple of months ago. She was staying at the hotel in Nasarathpet where she was shooting for the serial.

Initial reports suspected it as suicide. However her parents alleged that Hemanth had killed her daughter and made it look like a suicide.

Police seized CCTV footages from the hotel and also enquired staff at the hotel. An RDO enquiry was ordered since Chitra was married to Hemanth only recently.

Sources close to Chitra’s family said they have demanded a thorough investigation and said that she was a fun-loving person and was never depressed.

Police also checked Chitra’s mobile phone calls and her last WhatsApp call details. Those who were shooting with Chitra on her last day on the sets were also quizzed.

Police sources say that further proceedings in the case will be decided based on the postmortem report.

Her colleagues and friends have told the media that Chitra was a highly successful and hardworking actress and that her death was untimely.