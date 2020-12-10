India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 97.67 lakh, death toll up 1,41,722

New Delhi: With 31,521 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus cases rose to 97.67 lakh today.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the country’s total Covid-19 caseload now stands at 97,67,371. The death toll rose to 1,41,772 with 412 new fatalities, the data said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,53,306.

The active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 3,72,293 active Coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 3.81 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September.

It went past 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, 80 lakh on 29 October, and 90 lakh on 20 November.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,07,59,726 samples had been tested up to 9 December with 9,22,959 being tested on Wednesday.

The 412 new fatalities include 75 from Maharashtra, 50 from Delhi, 47 from West Bengal, 35 from Kerala, 26 from Haryana, 20 each from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The total 1,41,772 deaths reported so far in the country include 47,902 from Maharashtra followed by 11,900 from Karnataka, 11,836 from Tamilnadu, 9,813 from Delhi, 8,867 from West Bengal, 7,987 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,045 from Andhra Pradesh and 4,980 from Punjab.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.