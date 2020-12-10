M K Alagiri talks about working with Rajini

Chennai: Former Union Minister M K Alagiri today said that he had congratulated actor Rajinikanth for his decision to float a party.

Speaking to mediapersons at Madurai, Alagiri said that he might work with Rajini and cannot say anything about alliance right now.

Alagiri had earlier said that his contribution will be there in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Clarifying about this he said, ‘Contribution can mean anything. Right from starting a party, forging alliance and even casting vote.’

Alagiri, elder brother of DMK president M K Stalin, was expelled from the party some years ago.