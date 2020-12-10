Ponniyin Selvan shoot to resume

Ponniyin Selvan is Maniratnam’s dream project. No sooner the shoot began, Covid broke out. As a result all came to a grinding halt.

Reports say that Maniratnam is planning to resume shoot for the movie from today. Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sarathkumar, Mohan Raman and Nizhalgal Ravi are playing pivotal characters in the film.

AR Rahman is composing the music for the film and has recorded a few songs, Ravi Varman is the cinematographer while Sreekar Prasad handles the cuts.

Buzz is that plans are on to release to Ponniyin Selvan for Deepavali next year.