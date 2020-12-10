Woman gang-raped by 17 men in Jharkhand

New Delhi: A woman has been allegedly gangraped by 17 drunk men in Jharkhand’s Dumka while she was returning from the market with her husband.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday under the Mufassil police station area.

The woman, a mother of five, told the police that she was returning from the market with her husband around 8 pm on Tuesday when 17 men stopped her way. She said the accused were drunk.

According to her, they held her hostage and five of them dragged her towards the bushes while the others overpowered her husband. All of them took turns to rape her.

Meanwhile, expressing serious concern over the alleged rape of the woman by 17 men, the National Commission for Women (NCW) today asked the State police to complete the probe in the case within two months.

‘Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Jharkhand seeking adherence to guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault,’ the NCW said. The commission said it has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter from the police.