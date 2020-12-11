Dhanush completes Karnan shoot

The shoot of Karnan, Dhanush’s next with Mari Selvaraj, has been wrapped up. Dhanush took to Twitter to make the announcement.

‘Karnan shoot completed. Thank you Mari Selvaraj for giving me this. Thank you Thanu sir for the support. Sincere thanks to all my co-stars and technicians. A special thanks to Santhosh Narayanan for the overwhelming music you have given for this special film,’ he wrote.

Karnan will see Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijaya make her Tamil debut. The film also stars Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, Gouri Kishen, Lal, and Yogi Babu in important roles. It has cinematography by Theni Easwaran.

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of Jagame Thandiram. He also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re and films with Ram Kumar, Selvaraghavan, and Karthik Naren in the pipeline.