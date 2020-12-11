India’s active caseload drops to 3.63 lakh after 146 days

New Delhi: India’s total active caseload has significantly dropped to 3.63 lakh (3,63,749) today, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that this is the lowest after 146 days. The total active cases were 3,58,692 on 18 July, 2020.

The country has reported a trend of sustained decrease in the number of active cases. India’s present active caseload consists of just 3.71 per cent of India’s total positive cases.

According to an official statement, 37,528 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 8,544 from the total active caseload.

India has registered less than 30,000 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 29,398.