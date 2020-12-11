Nenjam Marapathillai to release soon?

Selvaraghavan’s Nenjam Marapathillai is all set to finally hit the screens.

KB Sriram who works as a creative producer at Rockfort Entertainment saw the film recently and heaped praise on Selvaraghavan. ‘Had a chance to watch #NenjamMarapadhillai @iam_SJSuryah as #Ramse you have nailed the character , @ReginaCassandra Gem of acting , expected to soon release in theaters…God Vs Evil @selvaraghavan dialogues are very powerful pinni pedal sir’, tweeted Sriram.

Produced by Ondraga Entertainment, Glo Studios, and Escape Artists, SJ Suryah plays a greedy industrialist in the film, Nandita Swetha plays his wife while Regina Cassandra will be seen as their maid. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film.