Vijay Sethupathi’s KRK goes on floors

The shoot for Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has begun yesterday.

The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha in the lead, and is said to be a romantic comedy revolving around a love triangle among its lead actors.

While the shoot for the film was scheduled to start from April 2020, the lockdown due to coronavirus-induced pandemic played spoilsport to the plan.

After wrapping up the shooting of Malayalam film Nizhal, Nayanthara will join the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal team.