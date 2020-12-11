Vijay to collaborate with Nelson

Actor Vijay will be collaborating with Kolamavu Kokila director Nelson Dilipkumar for his 65th project.

The 46 year-old actor’s film will be produced by Sun Pictures and renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander will provide music for the film.

Sun Pictures took to their social media accounts to announce their collaboration with the star. They tweeted, ‘We are happy to announce Thalapathy @actorvijay ’s #Thalapathy65bySunPictures directed by @nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial’.

Nelson is currently busy directing Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan.