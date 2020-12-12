As farmers up protest, heavy police deployment in Delhi

New Delhi: More farmers were streaming towards the national capital today in response to the call from protesting unions to intensify the on-going agitation against the three agricultural reform laws by blocking the Delhi-Jaipur highway, and picketing toll plazas.

Police personnel have been deployed to deal with the situation and provide alternate routes for commuters.

The agitating farmers’ unions have rejected the government’s draft proposal on amendment to the farm laws. The farm leaders have further declared their intention to continue the agitation till all the three farm laws are repealed, with plans to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today.

Amid the ongoing protest in and at the borders of the national capital against the recently enacted farm laws, farmers closed two toll plazas in Haryana’s Ambala and Karnal late last night, letting the vehicles cross without paying the duty.

Intensifying their protest against the Centre’s new agri laws, farmers took over some toll plazas in Haryana on Saturday, not allowing authorities to collect fees from commuters.

The agitating farmers had earlier said they would picket toll plazas to press their demand for a repeal of the three new laws, which were voted through in Parliament in September amid strong protests by opposition parties.

Security has been beefed up at various places in the National capital. “Over 3,500 police personnel have been deployed at the five toll plazas to block the movement of the protesters,” sources said.

The development comes a day after the Bharatiya Kisan Union filed a petition in the SC, that sought repeal of the three ‘arbitrary’ laws.

The top court has already issued notices to the centre on a batch of petitions challenging the laws.

It may be recalled that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said, it was not proper to announce the next stage of agitation when talks were continuing and urged the unions to return to the discussion table.

Earlier, farmer leaders rejected a government proposal to amend the new agri laws, and announced they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalating it to a nationwide protest on 14 December.