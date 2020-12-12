Govt fully committed to welfare of the farmers: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said through policy and intention, the government is committed to the welfare of the farmers.

He said this while delivering the inaugural address at FICCI’s 93rd Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention today via video conferencing.

Noting the increasing vibrancy of the agri-sector, Modi talked of new alternative available to the farmers to sell their produce outside the mandis, modernization of mandis and option of selling produce on electronic platform. All this is directed to make the farmer prosperous as prosperous farmer means prosperous nation, he said.

Modi pointed out that private sector investment in agriculture is not up to the mark. He said in the fields of supply chain, cold storage and areas like fertilizers etc, both interest and investment of the private sector is needed.

There is a huge scope in rural agro-based industries and a friendly policy regime is in place for that, Modi added.