Hamilton recovers from Covid-19

Abu Dhabi: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has been allowed to participate in season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — scheduled to take place this weekend — after completing a 10-day quarantine in Bahrain and testing negative for Covid-19.

Hamilton had missed last Sunday’s Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus, but the FIA and Mercedes have now both confirmed that he had passed a number of negative Covid-19 tests.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Fl team is pleased to confirm that Lewis Hamilton will drive for the team in this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Formula 1 team said in a statement.

Lewis tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday prior to completion of his self-isolation period in Bahrain. This enabled him to travel to Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon, and he tested negative on arrival. Lewis has therefore completed the protocols required by the FIA for his entry to the paddock tomorrow and will be able to take part in the race weekend, it added.

George Russell, who replaced Hamilton last week and came agonisingly close to a shock victory, will return to his Williams team for the 2020 season, Mercedes further informed.

Hamilton was the third F1 driver to test positive for the deadly virus this season, following Sergio Perez at Silverstone and Lance Stroll in Germany.