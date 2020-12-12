Hyderabad, ATK MB play out a draw

Fatorda: Hyderabad FC remained unbeaten in the Indian Super League Season 7 following its 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium, on Friday.

Manvir Singh (54’) had put ATKMB in the driving seat before it succumbed to yet another set-piece as João Victor (65’) made it all square from the spot. All three goals ATKMB has conceded so far in the league are from set-pieces.

With coach Manuel Marquez suspended following a red against Jamshedpur FC, assistant coach Thangboi Singto made three changes. Subrata Paul was back in goal. Souvik Chakrabarti and Nikhil Poojary were the other two faces to start. Antonio Habas made two changes to the ATKMB XI that lost to Jamshedpur FC with Sumit Rathi and Manvir Singh starting the game.

ATKMB’s Roy Krishna and the Nizams’ Subrata Paul were outstanding in the first half with the duo at their best in their respective departments. While Krishna created chances and nearly scored his fifth goal of the season, former India keeper Paul displayed his class and made his experience count, keeping his side in the game with some brilliant saves.

ATKMB had its first shot on target as early as in the 7th minute, but Krishna’s low effort didn’t trouble Hyderabad’s keeper.