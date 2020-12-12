Jeevan is back with Paambattam

Actor Jeevan is currently shooting for his Pambattam. He makes a comeback to big screen after a brief hiatus.

Directed by VC Vadivudayaan, the film is being simultaneously shot in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi in which Jeevan will be seen in two different makeovers. ‘This is a period film set in the 1800s, 1940 and 1990 and will have different makeovers that make it exciting. To get the right props to replicate these eras is quite a challenge and this team has pulled it off. We have artistes from across the country in this unit. Mallika Sherawat plays a crucial role as well.’

Jeevan says that he hasn’t deliberately been staying away from movies. ‘If some things are meant to be that way let them be. However, it is unintentional and I always loved being in front of the camera. From now on, I will be seen in more films in different roles, he added.

Produced by V Pazhanivel of Vaidhyanathan Film Garden, Yashika Aannand and Ritika Sen of Naanga Romba Busy fame play female leads.