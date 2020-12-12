Modi wishes Rajinikanth on his birthday

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished superstar Rajinikanth, as the latter turned 70 today.

Posting on Twitter, Modi said, “Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life”.

Social media is abuzz with several celebrities extending their wishes to one of the biggest stars in the country.

On 11 December, award-winning music composer A R Rahman, along with 70 other celebrities, unveiled the Common Display Picture (CDP), for Rajini’s birthday, on Twitter.

Rahman tweeted, ‘Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth’.

Other actors who shared the common display picture included Dulquer Salmaan, Suniel Shetty, Raghava Lawrence, Keerthi Suresh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sakshi Agarwal, PA Ranjith, Sivakarthikeyan and Tovino Thomas.

Also, the first look of the actor’s upcoming film ‘Annathe’ will be revealed today.

This birthday assumes significance for his fans and well-wishers, as Rajini early this month had announced his plan to launch a political party by January 2021 and contest the State assembly election.

A formal announcement will be made on 31 December, while on Friday, the actor held discussions about registering the political party with the Election Commission. Also, appointment of office-bearers for the party to be floated was discussed at the meeting at Rajinikanth’s Poes Garden residence on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, at various places across Tamilnadu, members of Rajini Makkal Mandram have organised special events for today, that include holding annadhanam, blood donation camps besides the distribution of welfare assistance to the needy.

Rajinikanth, who generally leaves Chennai on his birthday and urges fans not to visit his house, is in Chennai this year.

As fans are expected to come to his house today and greet in large numbers, security has been tightened at Poes Garden.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s elder brother Sathyanarayana performed special poojas at Thiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar temple and Arunagirinathar temple for Rajinikanth.