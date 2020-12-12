Popular choreographer Remo D’Souza suffers heart attack

Chennai: Indian choreographer and director Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack on Friday.

According to sources, the 46-year-old was admitted to a hospital, where the doctors performed angiography on him.

Lizelle, his wife, while asking his fans not to worry, said, “It was a blockage. Doctors have done angiography. He is in the ICU. Please pray. Next 24 hours are very important”. He is reportedly stable and under observation, sources added.

Remo who is a popular name in Bollywood is known for his work in films like Kick, Zero, Bajirao Mastani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Besides choreographing several hit tracks, the 46-year-old is known for directing films like Street Dancer 3D, ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt among others.