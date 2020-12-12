Ranjha rings wedding bells

Ranjha Vikram Singh has got into wedlock with fashion designer Simran Kaur who hails from ludhiana. He met Simran through a family friend and it would be unfair to call it just an arranged marriage.

They fell in love at first sight and the relationship developed during the pandemic over calls and video calls. They tied the knot in Chandigarh where their family stays with close family and friends.

It’s been an out and out love story. It’s truly a marriage of two families and we can’t be happier for the lovely couple. The celebrations were attended by close friend Urvashi Rautela, Gizelle Thakral,Guggu Gill,Sonia Mann and a string of punjabi stars. They had a ball dancing together and Urvashi had wished them really well as she was one of the first to come for the wedding.

Ranjha says ‘It’s been auspicious. I met her through a family friend and we have been just together ever since. She asked me to meet her family and I did that. Simran is a fashion designer and she didn’t belong to our industry. The families met then on and we were just counting days for the wedding. We were in touch via video calls and chats. Tecnology has been a great help. I thank all my friends and family who took time even during covid times to attend our wedding. With everyone’s blessings, it’s happening and we are now one big happy family. You know as they say, when it’s time, its time. So it was for us.’