Remo D’Souza suffers heart attack

Director-choreographer Remo D’Souza has suffered a heart attack. He is currently in ICU at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital.

Remo has undergone angioplasty and is now stable.

Remo is a known choreographer. He received the award for Best Choreography for Bajirao Mastani’s Deewani Mastani at 63rd National Film Awards.

He has also judged dance reality shows like Dance Plus, Dance India Dance and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Remo is also known for directing dance-drama films like Street Dancer 3D, ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt among others. He made his diirectorial debut with Bengali film Lal Pahare’r Katha.

His last directorial Street Dancer 3D starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film got mixed reviews from the critics and did fairly well at the box office.

Remo is also a fitness enthusiast. Being an avid Instagram user, he keeps sharing videos of his routine workout sessions.