Sonia was unable to handle party affairs: Pranab’s memoir

New Delhi: The Congress had lost political focus after his elevation as the President and some party members believed that had he become the Prime Minister in 2004, the 2014 Lok Sabha poll debacle could have been averted, former President Pranab Mukherjee wrote in his memoir.

Mukherjee completed the book ‘The Presidential Years’ before his death. It will be published by Rupa in January.

Pranab died earlier this year at the age of 84, following Covid-19 complications.

‘Some members of the Congress have theorized that, had I become the PM in 2004, the party might have averted the 2014 Lok Sabha drubbing.

Though I don’t subscribe to this view, I do believe that the party’s leadership lost political focus after my elevation as president. While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, Dr (Manmohan) Singh’s prolonged absence from the House put an end to any personal contact with other MPs,’ Pranab is quoted as saying in his book.

‘I believe that the moral authority to govern vests with the PM. The overall state of the nation is reflective of the functioning of the PM and his administration. While Dr Singh was preoccupied with saving the coalition, which took a toll on governance, (Narendra) Modi seemed to have employed a rather autocratic style of governance during his first term, as seen by the bitter relationship among the government, the legislature and the judiciary.

Only time will tell if there is a better understanding on such matters in the second term of this government,’ Pranab added.