2001 Parliament attack martyrs remembered

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack.

In a tweet, he said, “We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifice of those who lost their lives protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah too paid his tributes. He tweeted in Hindi stating, “We salute the people who lost their lives to protect the Parliament, the temple of democracy”.

It may be recalled that on 13 December 2001, a five-member suicide squad comprising Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists attacked the Indian Parliament, while the Lok Sabha was in session.

Several parliamentarians and staff were present inside the building, although the Houses were adjourned at that time.

Five security personnel of Delhi Police, one woman constable of the CRPF and two security assistants, lost their lives, preventing the entry of terrorists into the Parliament. A gardener and a photojournalist too lost their lives.

All five terrorists involved were killed during the gunfire on the same day.