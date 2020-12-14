5 including cop killed in road accident in UP

Lucknow: Five people including a Police Constable were killed when the vehicle in which they were travelling dashed against a tree near Pratapgarh late Sunday night.

Speaking to the media today, Additional SP (East) Surendra Dwivedi said that the driver lost control over the vehicle leading to the accident on Pratapgarh Patti road under Kandhari police station, 12 km from the district headquarters.

The victims — constable Sandeep Kumar Yadav (29), Sandip Yadav (26), Akhilesh Yadav (35) and Rahul Yadav (28), besides driver of the ill-fated vehicle Pappu Yadav (age not mentioned) — were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident occurred near Dewan Mau village, he added.