Can tomatoes cure Parkinson’s?

Chennai: Scientists have produced a tomato enriched with Parkinson’s disease drug L-DOPA in what could become a new, affordable source of one of the world’s essential medicines.

Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder of the central nervous system, can cause severe economic burden to the patient and society.

The development of the genetically modified (GM) tomato has implications for developing nations where access to pharmaceutical drugs is restricted. This novel use of tomato plants as a natural source of L-DOPA also offers benefits for people who suffer adverse effects, including nausea and behavioural complications of chemically synthesised L-DOPA.

Tomato was chosen as a widely cultivated crop that can be used for scaled-up production and potentially offering a standardised and controlled natural source of L-DOPA.

The John Innes Centre-led team modified the tomato fruit by introducing a gene responsible for the synthesis of L-DOPA in beetroot, where it functions in the production of the pigments betalains.

L-DOPA is produced from tyrosine, an amino acid found in many foods. The research team inserted a gene encoding a tyrosinase, an enzyme that uses tyrosine to build molecules such as L-DOPA. This elevated the level of L-DOPA specifically in the fruit part of the plant and led to higher yields than those associated with L-DOPA production in the whole plant.

“The idea is that you can grow tomatoes with relatively little infrastructure. As GMOs (genetically modified organisms) you could grow them in screen houses, controlled environments with very narrow meshes, so you would not have pollen escape through insects. Then you could scale up at relatively low cost. A local industry could prepare L-DOPA from tomatoes because it’s soluble and you can do extractions. Then you could make a purified product relatively low tech, which could be dispensed locally,” Professor Cathie Martin (FRS), corresponding author of the study, explained.