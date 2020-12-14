Govt ready for talks, but won’t take retrograde steps: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said recent farm reforms were undertaken with the best interests of farmers in mind and the government is always open to dialogue to allay the misgivings of the agricultural sector.

Speaking at the annual convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in the backdrop of a farmers’ protest against the agricultural reforms entering the 19th day, Singh said the government is ‘always willing to listen to our farmer brothers’.

Describing agriculture as the ‘mother sector for all others’, he said, ‘There is no question of taking retrograde steps against our agricultural sector ever. The recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of India’s farmers in mind.’

He added: ‘We are, however, always willing to listen to our farmer brothers, allay their misgivings and provide them with assurances we can provide. Our government is always open to discussion and dialogue.’