Kejriwal goes on fast, appeals people too to stage hunger strike

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal today appealed to people to fast wherever they are in support of protesting farmers, by saying that farmers will win in the end.

Kejriwal is holding a one-day fast in support of the farmers’ protest today. Farmer leaders are observing a day-long hunger strike as part of their protest against the three new farm laws.

Kejriwal also urged his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, supporters, as well as the people of the country to join the farmers’ agitation.

“Fasting is sacred. Wherever you are, fast for our farmer brothers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle. In the end, farmers will definitely win,” he tweeted.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he is observing the fast at the party office with other party members.

“The Anndaata farmer of the country is on hunger strike demanding the withdrawal of the three laws of the central government for the sake of saving his daily bread. In support of the demand of farmers, today I am also on a fast with all my colleagues in the Aam Aadmi Party office,” Sisodia tweeted.