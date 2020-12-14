New way to design metal alloys is here

Chennai: When two metals are mixed together, the atoms of the secondary metal might collect along these grain boundaries, or they might spread out through the lattice of atoms within the grains.

The material’s overall properties are determined largely by the behaviour of these atoms, but until now there has been no systematic way to predict what they will do.

Researchers at MIT have now found a way, using a combination of computer simulations and a machine-learning process, to produce the kinds of detailed predictions of these properties that could guide the development of new alloys for a wide variety of applications.

Published in the journal Nature Communications, the findings in the form of a paper by graduate student Malik Wagih, postdoc Peter Larsen, and professor of materials science and engineering Christopher Schuh, have enabled a new database.

Schuh explains that understanding the atomic-level behavior of polycrystalline metals, which account for the vast majority of metals we use, is a daunting challenge. Whereas the atoms in a single crystal are arranged in an orderly pattern, so that the relationship between adjacent atoms is simple and predictable, that’s not the case with the multiple tiny crystals in most metal objects. ‘You have crystals smashed together at what we call grain boundaries. And in a conventional structural material, there are millions and millions of such boundaries’, he says.

These boundaries help to determine the material’s properties. “You can think of them as the glue holding the crystals together,” he says.

“But they are disordered, the atoms are jumbled up. They don’t match either of the crystals they’re joining”.

For this study, the team examined over 200 different combinations of a base metal and an alloying metal, based on combinations that had been described on a basic level in the literature.