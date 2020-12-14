TN inks pacts for 24 industrial projects

Chennai: In a big push for industrial development, the Tamilnadu government today set the tone for 24 new projects involving a total investment of Rs 24,458 crore offering more than 50,000 jobs.

The government signed 18 MoUs attracting investment of Rs 19,955 crore and offering 26,509 jobs in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswmai, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Industries Minister M C Sampath at the Growth and Investment Conclave.

A MoU was also signed with telecom major Foxconn for a mega industrial housing project at SIPCOT Vallam Vadagai.

Palaniswami also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects for an investment of Rs 4,503 crore, offering 27,709 jobs across various sectors that included electric vehicles, pharma, auto components, aerospace and electronics.

This included three projects at Market of India, SPR City in Chennai as committed under MoU signed at Global Investors Meet-2019.

The three projects are 2.5 acre SME Trade Promotion Central Plaza, six lakh sqft Retail and Sports Zone and 1.5 million sqft SPR City IT Park.

The Project Vision of Market of India initiative was to make Chennai a global Market, generate employment for more than 1.25 lakh people, create market infrastructure for 5,000-plus SMEs and Traders, besides providing world class school, hospital and playgrounds.

It was also aimed at giving impetus to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ by creating 365 days Global Trade Expo Environment for various industries including building materials (interiors, hardware, electrical, lighting and ceramics), gems and jewellery (bullion, ornaments, precious stones. etc.), Electronics and IT (mobile, computers, hardware and accessories), Textile and Accessories, Miscellaneous industry (kitchenware, textiles and apparels, plastics and sports goods), Packaged Foods (food grains, pulses, dry fruits, diaries etc).