Union Minister makes shocking claim on farmers’ protests

New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has warned against the infiltration of ‘tukde tukde gang’ (nation-breakers) in the ongoing farmers’ protest and said that strict action will be taken against them.

‘They (those protesting farm laws) are saying that they will not withdraw their movement unless and until these laws are withdrawn. We would like to say that Narendra Modi government respects farmers but would like to make it clear that stern action will be taken against ‘tukde tukde gang’ taking advantage of farmers movement,’ he said.

Prasad added, ‘I want to ask who are these people who are talking the language of breaking the country. Now, demands are being raised to free those so-called intellectuals who are in jails for indulging in rioting in Delhi and Maharashtra.’

Meanwhile, Prasad today said India is now aiming to surpass China in the field of mobile manufacturing with the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme attracting global majors in this segment to the country.

He said that the government is looking to make India a hub of other electronic products as well with the expansion of the PLI scheme to other sectors.