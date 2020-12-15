Ashok Selvan to romance Priya Bhavani Shankar

R Ravindran, who has produced and distributed several hit films, is now in the process of producing a film on behalf of his production House Trident Arts. R Ravindran, who has produced and distributed several hit films, is now in the process of producing a film on behalf of his production House Trident Arts.

Tentatively titled ‘Production No 8’, the film is being directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan. He has earlier directed the film Sathuram2.

‘Production No 8’ will feature Ashok Selvan and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. This film will also feature Nasser, Munishkanth, Kalakka Povathu Yaaru fame Yogi and Ravi Maria.

On the technical side, the film will have Praveen handling the camera and Bobo Sashi scoring the music. Editing will be by Rahul and art direction will be by Durairaj.