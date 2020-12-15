Australia remain on top in ICC Test rankings 

Dubai: The Australian team remained on top of the table of the ICC Men’s Test Team rankings followed by New Zealand who are just decimal points away, said the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (December 14, 2020).

The Aussies have been placed first in ICC Men’s Test Team rankings with 116.461 rating points, while the Kiwis stand at second with 116.375 points.

It’s neck and neck at the top of the ICC Test Team Rankings. Australia are still No.1 with 116.461 rating points Chart with upwards trend New Zealand are just behind with 116.375, ICC tweeted.

India are currently at the third spot in Test rankings with 114 points while England and Sri Lanka are at the fourth and fifth position respectively.

South Africa (sixth), Pakistan (seventh), West Indies (eighth), Bangladesh (ninth) and Zimbabwe (tenth) make up the latter half of the rankings.