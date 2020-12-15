Chennai on high alert after IIT-M Covid cluster

Chennai: Even as a major Covid-19 cluster broke out at premier institute IIT-Madras, Health department officials are maintaining a close watch on the city.

The current tally of covid-19 cases in Chennai is at 3,153. On 14 December, nearly 10,459 persons were tested by the Health department.

Since March, Chennai has recorded 2,20,211 cases of Covid-19, of which 2,13,134 have tested negative after treatment.

The most number of recoveries took place in Anna Nagar where the tally is 23,415.

It is reported that nearly 3,924 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per records, 500 persons died in Teynampet, 442 casualties were reported in Anna Nagar and 436 deaths were recorded in Kodambakkam.

Currently, 400 persons have contracted the virus in Anna Nagar and 352 have tested positive in Kodambakkam.

Places such as Manali have the least number of cases at 52 and Shollinganallur has 65 positive cases.

Nearly, 61.02 per cent of those affected with Covid are male and 38.98 per cent are female.

The viral infection has most affected people in the age group of 50-59 with 18.20 per cent belonging to this section.