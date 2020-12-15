Cocaine trade: Kingpin caught in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A Nigerian national, who was the kingpin of illegal cocaine trade in Bengaluru, has finally fallen into the police dragnet.

Police sources said his real name is Chidiebere Ambrose and he was called ‘chief’. Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil today said all the Nigerian drug peddlers were in touch with him to purchase cocaine from him.

“In all previous drug cases, we found that all the Nigerian drug peddlers bought cocaine from a person named chief. After detailed investigation, this chief has been arrested,” the official said in a statement. Further investigation is on in the matter.

It may be recalled that Police have launched a crackdown against the drug haul in Bengaluru and arrested many high profile people including Kannada film actresses and children of politicians.